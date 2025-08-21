Improved
- Jockey colors a bit less saturated
- When having custom tabs in stable, it now still loads the first tab, instead of the last custom tab. We felt this makes better user experience.
- Quick bid buttons to auction, also re-arranged the view a bit
- Offering on a horse in trade view now has better user experience, with pre-set buttons and also autoupdating button as you type
- When you have 0 horses and go to staff screen better info/sonners, the old ones could confuse users
Fixed
- Auction double hammer
- Auction not letting you have multiple auction you are participating in one, but closed auction after one
- Auction scene not moving to home when skipping
- When buying horse from auction the email sent did not work after
- When changing input amount in auction, immediately change the button to reflect whats in the input
- When putting up horse for sale, offer emails were broken, these are now fixed
- Sometimes the home notifications/day events would double, this should now be fixed
