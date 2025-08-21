Improved

- Jockey colors a bit less saturated

- When having custom tabs in stable, it now still loads the first tab, instead of the last custom tab. We felt this makes better user experience.

- Quick bid buttons to auction, also re-arranged the view a bit

- Offering on a horse in trade view now has better user experience, with pre-set buttons and also autoupdating button as you type

- When you have 0 horses and go to staff screen better info/sonners, the old ones could confuse users



Fixed

- Auction double hammer

- Auction not letting you have multiple auction you are participating in one, but closed auction after one

- Auction scene not moving to home when skipping

- When buying horse from auction the email sent did not work after

- When changing input amount in auction, immediately change the button to reflect whats in the input

- When putting up horse for sale, offer emails were broken, these are now fixed

- Sometimes the home notifications/day events would double, this should now be fixed