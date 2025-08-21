 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19683773 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ho there, adventurers,

We are happy to let you know that several long-awaited mechanics and improvements have been added to Black Geyser! The following additions and fixes conclude the free Fixpack for the game:

  • Stronghold System: Unlock a stronghold for your class and enjoy its bonuses.

  • Shapeshifting: Your characters can now transform to beasts and elementals with brand-new Druid abilities and Wizard spells!

  • Skip the Crone Tutorial: You can now choose to bypass most of the tutorial with the Crone, allowing for faster progress and more opportunities to enjoy the game's replay value.

  • GeForce Now Support: The game is now available on NVIDIA GeForce NOW!

  • Expanded Romances: We've added new content and moments to deepen your relationships with Bjalla Adelis, Hamlin, Arvex, Jade, and Isla.

  • Companion Epilogues: Enjoy companion-specific epilogues after completing the game, concluding their individual journeys.

  • Full Companion Quest for Helgenhar: The second and final part of the beloved dwarven companion's personal quest is ready for you to experience.

  • Unarmed Combat Enhanced: Unleash the fury! Equip some new, nasty gloves to really feel the impact when your character brawls.

  • New Side Quest: A new quest, Savage Tides has been added to the village of Scofarth.

  • Increased Level Cap: Your characters can now reach a maximum level of 25.

  • New Steam Achievements: Unlock three new early-game achievements and another one when claiming your new stronghold!

  • Steam Deck Native Resolution: 1280x800 is now supported, enabling smoother Steam Deck experience as well.

  • Mac and Linux release in progress. Today's update is available to Windows users. We are working hard on preparing the Mac and Linux builds. Thank you for your patience.

All Fixpack Features

Our previous Steam updates covered features that were introduced by the Fixpack in its earlier installments. These features include:

  • Dual-wielding for warrior and outlaw classes.

  • Flails added as a new weapon type.

  • Steam Cloud support added for savegames.

  • Steam Workshop and Mod Manager to enable publishing and managing mods.

  • Black Geyser Modding Toolkit to aid modders in creating custom content.

  • Fast-travel to questgivers using the quest journal.

  • Already known recipes are marked in shops.

  • Savegame file compression added to reduce disk usage.

  • GOG achievements added for GOG users.

  • Classes that can use an item are now shown in item tooltips.

  • Monster respawn introduced in game areas.

Current and Future Happenings

This year has presented some tough challenges, but we've navigated them with resilience. While we've said farewell to valued colleagues, we've also welcomed new team members, including our new community manager, who will help us continue to grow and strengthen our connection with you.

We're hard at work preparing the Steam page for the Tales of the Moon Cult expansion pack DLC. We'll have a detailed update for you soon, so keep an eye out!

Fixes and Improvements

You can view the full changelist of the current update below:

  • Introduced stronghold system with quests and bonuses

  • Introduced shapeshifting spells and special abilities

  • Added skip option to Crone tutorial

  • Added GeForce Now support

  • Romances expanded for Bjalla, Hamlin, Arvex, Jade and Isla

  • Added Companion epilogues for all companions

  • Added second part of Helgenhar companion quest

  • Unarmed combat has been enhanced with gloves

  • Added new side quest to Scofarth

  • Increased character level cap to 25

  • Added 4 new Steam achievements

  • Added cooldown to spellcast chant sounds in the Tent of Duels

  • The Paramour item can now be equipped simultaneously with other magical items

  • Balanced stats of the Wrought Iron Mace item

  • Balanced stats of The Crystal Choker item

  • Fixed Freynagar villagers' skin color

  • Support for 1280x800 resolution

  • Localization fixes in all languages

Thank you for your continuous support and interest in Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness!

The Black Geyser Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness Content Depot 1374931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link