We are happy to let you know that several long-awaited mechanics and improvements have been added to Black Geyser! The following additions and fixes conclude the free Fixpack for the game:

Stronghold System : Unlock a stronghold for your class and enjoy its bonuses.

Shapeshifting : Your characters can now transform to beasts and elementals with brand-new Druid abilities and Wizard spells!

Skip the Crone Tutorial : You can now choose to bypass most of the tutorial with the Crone, allowing for faster progress and more opportunities to enjoy the game's replay value.

GeForce Now Support : The game is now available on NVIDIA GeForce NOW!

Expanded Romances : We've added new content and moments to deepen your relationships with Bjalla Adelis, Hamlin, Arvex, Jade, and Isla.

Companion Epilogues : Enjoy companion-specific epilogues after completing the game, concluding their individual journeys.

Full Companion Quest for Helgenhar : The second and final part of the beloved dwarven companion's personal quest is ready for you to experience.

Unarmed Combat Enhanced : Unleash the fury! Equip some new, nasty gloves to really feel the impact when your character brawls.

New Side Quest : A new quest, Savage Tides has been added to the village of Scofarth.

Increased Level Cap: Your characters can now reach a maximum level of 25 .

New Steam Achievements: Unlock three new early-game achievements and another one when claiming your new stronghold!

Steam Deck Native Resolution: 1280x800 is now supported, enabling smoother Steam Deck experience as well.

Mac and Linux release in progress. Today's update is available to Windows users. We are working hard on preparing the Mac and Linux builds. Thank you for your patience.

All Fixpack Features

Our previous Steam updates covered features that were introduced by the Fixpack in its earlier installments. These features include:

Dual-wielding for warrior and outlaw classes.

Flails added as a new weapon type.

Steam Cloud support added for savegames.

Steam Workshop and Mod Manager to enable publishing and managing mods.

Black Geyser Modding Toolkit to aid modders in creating custom content.

Fast-travel to questgivers using the quest journal.

Already known recipes are marked in shops.

Savegame file compression added to reduce disk usage.

GOG achievements added for GOG users.

Classes that can use an item are now shown in item tooltips.

Monster respawn introduced in game areas.

Current and Future Happenings

This year has presented some tough challenges, but we've navigated them with resilience. While we've said farewell to valued colleagues, we've also welcomed new team members, including our new community manager, who will help us continue to grow and strengthen our connection with you.

We're hard at work preparing the Steam page for the Tales of the Moon Cult expansion pack DLC. We'll have a detailed update for you soon, so keep an eye out!

Fixes and Improvements

You can view the full changelist of the current update below:

Introduced stronghold system with quests and bonuses

Introduced shapeshifting spells and special abilities

Added skip option to Crone tutorial

Added GeForce Now support

Romances expanded for Bjalla, Hamlin, Arvex, Jade and Isla

Added Companion epilogues for all companions

Added second part of Helgenhar companion quest

Unarmed combat has been enhanced with gloves

Added new side quest to Scofarth

Increased character level cap to 25

Added 4 new Steam achievements

Added cooldown to spellcast chant sounds in the Tent of Duels

The Paramour item can now be equipped simultaneously with other magical items

Balanced stats of the Wrought Iron Mace item

Balanced stats of The Crystal Choker item

Fixed Freynagar villagers' skin color

Support for 1280x800 resolution

Localization fixes in all languages

Thank you for your continuous support and interest in Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness!

