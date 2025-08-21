In recent days, the author has greatly optimized and upgraded the spell ranged attack system of "Dragon Road". As a treasure game based on open world infinite exploration, survival production foundation, construction and defense, and soul RPG battles, the author has always insisted on and updated upgrades. This time, the optimization content of "Dragon Road" game is as follows:

1. Optimize absolute defense spells: Flying Dragon in the Sky, Double Dragon Playing in the Water, and Exciting Dragon Regret, three types of absolute defense no damage time spells that last for 10 seconds, 15 seconds, and 20 seconds respectively;

2. Optimize aggressive explosive techniques; The sound and shadow effects of fire explosion, ice explosion, and lightning explosion, as well as related attack consumption data;

3. Optimize offensive ice chilling techniques: implementation mechanisms, emission, tailing effects, and related attack consumption data for ice cone, ice column, and ice wall techniques;

4. Optimize the implementation mechanism, sound effects such as emission and tailing, and related attack consumption data of five storm techniques: Grassland Heart Technique, Hell Fire Technique, Lightning Storm Technique, Cosmic Thunderstorm Technique, and Extraterrestrial Soul Summoning Technique;

5. All offensive spells are equipped with sights different from bows and arrows, so the bow and arrow must be removed before using the spell. This means that spells and bows belong to the long-range attack system and cannot be equipped at the same time;

6. Add shortcut keys to switch spells, 3, 4, 5 switch to explosion spell, 6, 7, 8 switch to ice cooling spell, 9 switch to absolute defense spell of flying dragon in the sky spell, 0 switch to external soul summoning storm spell;

7. Add explosive spell casting action groups, launch single explosive balls within a kilometer, and launch double explosive balls with both hands beyond a kilometer;

8. The combat weapons of Pterodactyl and Dongfanglong have been changed from physical long weapons to firing flamethrowers with explosive flames;

9. Optimize the sound of weapon swinging, giving different swinging sound effects to Red Fist, Dagger, Single Sword, Double Sword, Double Hand Sword, Long Weapon, and Horse Weapon;

10. Optimize the medication drinking action module on the mount, supporting quick medication while riding to replenish blood and blue volume;

11. Fix several other minor bugs;