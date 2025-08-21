Stadiums
You can create stadiums in the Stadiums section. To edit existing stadium information, simply click the "pencil" icon in the "active" section. Advantages for stadiums cannot be created or modified.
Behind closed door
Some matches may be played behind closed doors without spectators. The home team’s advantage will be slightly reduced compared to matches with an audience.
Qualifications section in editor
You can reorder qualification rules by clicking the up or down arrow icon.
The previous "Add new rules" section has been removed. Instead, new rules can now be added directly within each host condition tab.
Web site:
https://simcups.com
Changed files in this update