The world of LIFE EFFECT welcomes you. By popular request, players have created a map in the game, and a mini-map in the corner of the screen. The mechanics of map drawing remain in the game for those who wish to explore the world in a more sophisticated style. The map should be enabled by default in the game settings, but if for some reason it is disabled for players who are already playing the game, go to settings and enable it. In the game, the map is displayed by pressing the "M" button, if you have disabled the map in the game settings, then the "M" button will display the map for drawing. The map for the "Forest" location will already be available to you. Because according to the story, the group that flies to the island already has a map, but they have not been to the other locations, and you do not know them and you do not have data on the maps of other locations. Therefore, at each location you will have to find an installation from which the survivors receive location data for the map. The installation needs to be started and the map will be displayed. If you have not scanned the location with the installation, and you have found some important places on the location, the labels of these places will immediately be displayed and saved. An item has been added to the game, a mobile location scanning unit, you can buy it from an equipment dealer. Use it in your inventory to install it on a location, it communicates with the main installation remotely, and you can download the map data.

✅The ability to disable the map, damage figures, and change the style of the mini-map has been added to the game settings.

✅The ability to disable the display of icons in the world has been added to the game settings.

✅Scanning grenades now give a buff for 60 seconds, which means that enemies and resources will be displayed on the map during this time.

✅The map will display markings of the entrances and exits of the location, or the location of important places if you have found them.

✅The quest label is displayed on the map. To do this, you need to make the quest active in the quest menu, and be at the location where this quest is to be performed, and if the label is set for this quest, it will appear on the map and in the world at the location.

✅Location scanning settings have been added to the locations, after which the location image will be available on the map and the mini-map. The forest location is already available, it has been scanned by satellite or drones.

✅An arms dealer has an increased chance of getting ammunition for vehicles, drones, turrets, and vehicles.

✅A 100% car battery has been added to the sale of the resource dealer, as well as an increased chance of gasoline, oil and battery on sale.

✅The navigation grid has been fixed in the Acid Cave, mobs and your companions might not walk and stop in some places.

✅Hacking cases have been added to the plasma cave on the territory of the plasma Bonfire.

✅The agra distance of enemy mobs has been edited if we attack from afar.

✅Added saving of loot generated from pets at the location. Previously, if we found loot from a pet and we didn't pick it up, then we went to another location, the loot was removed.

✅In the fortification's medical room, when using a free first-aid kit, health is now calculated based on the character's maximum health. Previously, random randomness gave from 10 to 100 health points.

✅Fixed a bug that made it impossible to throw grenades in the territory of a boss battle.

✅An item has been added to the game, a mobile location scanning unit, you can buy it from an equipment dealer.

✅On the difficulty of survival and adventure, the character's food and water consumption is reduced by half.



DevLog № 23

