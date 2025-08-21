 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683563 Edited 21 August 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Money Farmers! 👋


The wait is over! My Money Grows On Trees has just been released! 🚀
Click, water, grow, harvest, explore, upgrade… and yes, finally watch your very own money trees flourish! 🌱✨



We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, feedback, and stories about how your farms are growing. Whether you’re playing solo or jumping into online co-op with friends, your journey to the richest orchard begins today! 🌳💵

💬 Share your impressions with us. your feedback helps us make the game even better!
🎮 Grab your watering can and let’s grow together!

See you soon,
My Money Grows On Trees Team

