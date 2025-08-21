Hello Money Farmers! 👋

The wait is over!Click, water, grow, harvest, explore, upgrade… and yes, finally watch your very own money trees flourish! 🌱✨We can’t wait to hear your thoughts, feedback, and stories about how your farms are growing. Whether you’re playing solo or jumping into online co-op with friends, your journey to the richest orchard begins today! 🌳💵💬 Share your impressions with us. your feedback helps us make the game even better!🎮 Grab your watering can and let’s grow together!See you soon,