Patch Notes 1.3.4.7 Legacy

Updated Attack Points and Construction Point Generation System

In Legacy, construction and attack points were generated in a very rigid way. Each structure only had about 9 points, which meant that if those points were blocked by another structure/object, engineers would fail their move orders. This heavily punished players who built dense, highly populated bases, often leaving them with no way to repair or expand.

With the rebuild, we experimented with offline dynamically generated points, arranged in patterns like diamonds and boxes around said structures. This created far more redundancy and packing, giving structures 30–40 usable build points.

For this update, we’ve taken the best lessons from the rebuild and downconverted the system into a refined compromise. The result is:

Easier base construction and repairs : Engineers should now consistently find accessible points unless the player completely blocks every possible route.

Improved turret, sandbag, wall, and structure placement : Building in tight clusters is much more forgiving.

Better infected attack behavior: Enemies can now identify and target structures more reliably, creating more consistent combat pressure.

From our testing, this system should eliminate engineer move order failures unless it’s truly a fail condition (player blocking all access). This marks a significant quality-of-life improvement for base builders while maintaining gameplay balance.

We need your feedback on this system. Please test it thoroughly and let us know how it feels—especially in dense bases and high-pressure situations.

Mary Poppins issue should now be "resolved" where normal RTS units and Operators could fly away if they somehow entered a "falling" state only after parachuting and landing.

Extra Validation added to Jumping actions for the Operator to resolve some discord reported bugs where you could "Fly" away.

Projectile impulse settings adjusted to speculatively fix an issue where a NPC could be hit so hard they fly away. This could affect a majority of CERC Vehicle/Turrets when they impacted/caused explosions in the an AOE.

Today i will be looking into Evacuation/Dynamic Civilian group bugs to conclude the triage of "legacy". Should you encounter any issues please reach out so we can address and investigate as needed.

CERC-HQ Public Branch 2025.08.21

Income Gained Sound Added to Gameplay Tab

RTS Camera Speed Added

RTS Camera Zoom Speed Added

Operator Semi Auto accessibility readded

Operator Toggle Crouch

Boasted Horde Rush dialogue volume from .75 to 2 for when a zone collapses and falls

Operator Invert X,Y added

Operator Toggle Sprint Added

Show Player drones added

Resolution now locks when you choose Windowed Fullscreen like expected

Auto Configure Graphics "visual design" tweaked to make it more obvious its a button

3D Resolution is no longer auto tweaked via Auto Configure which caused the blurriness issues users would report in legacy. It also defaults to 1.0 like it should stock. Only lower this if you want to reduce the strain on your CPU/GPU and are ok with some blurriness. What Remains to conclude Phase 1:

Controls + Key binding (Very close as of this patch it was disabled so we could ship this patch but expect this to come in tonight) Main Menu + Game Selection system (Targeted for Thursday night) Max Corpses need some improvements in online environments (Targeted for Thursday night) Gameplay option to hide other drones in the world Inverting the mouse when playing as the Operator Mouse sensitivity when playing as the Operator



Cepheus Protocol Roadmap

We’re thrilled to share our vision for the future of Cepheus Protocol! With your continued support, we’re working tirelessly to refine the game and introduce exciting new features that elevate the experience.

🚧 What’s in Active Development?

Experimental SP/Co-op Horde Mode — Now live via the cerc-hq-public branch (up to 16 players in hybrid RTS/TPS).

Main Menu/Options Screens to conclude Phase 1.

Tracking down Desyncs, bugs & crashes!



🧠 What's Coming Next?

Finalize and polish Phase 1 We are currently a few days out from this

Launch Phase 2: Pandemic + Custom Game Options

Prepare Phase 3: Vehicles + Doctrines



💬 Want to See the Full Timeline?

💡How You Can Help

Play the CERC-HQ-Public build under the beta opt-in tab

Report bugs, give feedback

Join our Discord to engage with the team and community



Thank you for continuing to support the game — this is just the beginning. 🛠️



