This is our biggest update yet, celebrating the game's anniversary! We've added 4 new tavern levels and new mechanics!

🎶Musicians and Concerts

What's a tavern without bards? Hire musicians and organize concerts in your tavern. Let your patrons dance!



👑Long Live the King!

The King himself may visit your tavern. Organize a grand feast for him, and perhaps he'll decide that your tavern is the best in the entire kingdom.

🏺Artifact Display Cases and Magic Flowers

Put your artifacts on public display for all patrons to admire. And if you want to speed up your fairies, use the flowers they love so much.





Return to the tavern and build the Best Tavern Ever!







🎉 Announcement: Anime Shop Simulator

If you want to support us, then add our next game to your Wishlist - a co-op anime shop simulator

Manage your own anime shop . Play solo or team up with friends in 4-player co-op mode to grow your business. Stock shelves with manga, figures, and collectible cards in this immersive first-person game 🕹️





