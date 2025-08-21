We are releasing a patch that fixes several issues reported by the community:
- ✅ The models of male employees are no longer offset from their position.
- ✅ Employees (especially cleaners) no longer get stuck in bungalows due to trash cans being too close to the walls.
- ✅ Fixed a bug where the save could reset after a reload (loss of level, money, quests, and buildings).
- ✅ The nightclub can no longer be placed on a wooden floor (overlapping textures).
- ✅ Resolved an issue where only level 1 customers could arrive, even on a night ferry.
- ✅ Customers leaving the bar without being served no longer remain linked to it (the "drink requested" no longer gets stuck).
- ✅ Removed an old unnecessary message that appeared on tables.
- ✅ Fixed a bug related to the generation of ferries at level 10.
- ✅ Fixed errors related to fertilizers (save, wheat, pointer).
- ✅ Customers leaving a table without finishing their meal no longer block the table.
Thank you again for your feedback and reports! 🙏
Continue to help us improve the game ❤️
Changed depots in beta branch