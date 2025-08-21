This build has not been seen in a public branch.

✅ The models of male employees are no longer offset from their position.



✅ Employees (especially cleaners) no longer get stuck in bungalows due to trash cans being too close to the walls.



✅ Fixed a bug where the save could reset after a reload (loss of level, money, quests, and buildings).



✅ The nightclub can no longer be placed on a wooden floor (overlapping textures).



✅ Resolved an issue where only level 1 customers could arrive, even on a night ferry.



✅ Customers leaving the bar without being served no longer remain linked to it (the "drink requested" no longer gets stuck).



✅ Removed an old unnecessary message that appeared on tables.



✅ Fixed a bug related to the generation of ferries at level 10.



✅ Fixed errors related to fertilizers (save, wheat, pointer).



✅ Customers leaving a table without finishing their meal no longer block the table.



Hello everyone!We are releasing a patch that fixes several issues reported by the community:Thank you again for your feedback and reports! 🙏Continue to help us improve the game ❤️