21 August 2025 Build 19683281 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We are releasing a patch that fixes several issues reported by the community:

  • ✅ The models of male employees are no longer offset from their position.
  • ✅ Employees (especially cleaners) no longer get stuck in bungalows due to trash cans being too close to the walls.
  • ✅ Fixed a bug where the save could reset after a reload (loss of level, money, quests, and buildings).
  • ✅ The nightclub can no longer be placed on a wooden floor (overlapping textures).
  • ✅ Resolved an issue where only level 1 customers could arrive, even on a night ferry.
  • ✅ Customers leaving the bar without being served no longer remain linked to it (the "drink requested" no longer gets stuck).
  • ✅ Removed an old unnecessary message that appeared on tables.
  • ✅ Fixed a bug related to the generation of ferries at level 10.
  • ✅ Fixed errors related to fertilizers (save, wheat, pointer).
  • ✅ Customers leaving a table without finishing their meal no longer block the table.


Thank you again for your feedback and reports! 🙏
Continue to help us improve the game ❤️

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19683281
Windows 64-bit Depot 2936191
