---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2Y

* Added

- Shadow World Simulator (50% of Luanshu Technology shares required for use)

* Fixed

- Fixed the issue where most weapons couldn't fire due to blind modification

- Adjusted the algorithm for ore drop rates

- Fixed the problem where the small aircraft couldn't move when equipped with a half shield

- Updated the attack logic of the floating cannons

- Adjusted the skill release timing of Amei ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2X

* Added

- Added a button to share custom ships

- Added a button to import custom ships

* Fixed

- Fixed the issue of abnormal store refresh time

- Fixed the problem that the fixed angle data of the auxiliary slot was not saved correctly

- Fixed the issue that the shield restricting movement in the scene became very small

- Corrected the weapon slot of the pool pool

- Fixed the problem of the grappling hook of the mechanical arm in the open world ---------------------------------------------------

Beta v0.2.2W

* Added

- Sub-ship names

- Added a new drill project

* Updated

- Fixed the issue where the debris of a blown-up ship would push the ship body away

- Fixed the incorrect range display unit on the weapon switch page

- Fixed the issue where the Vindicator couldn't lock onto aircraft after targeting a ship

- Fixed the issue where bullet effects couldn't be seen during weapon designer tests

- Fixed the issue where some weapons prioritized anti-air defense and wasted firepower

- Fixed the issue where imported images couldn't be modified

- Fixed the issue where the arrows in the dock blocked the click on weapon slots

- Fixed the issue where custom ships couldn't save the maximum speed

- Fixed the problem of Amé hammer being ineffective

- The auxiliary slots can now be fixed at an angle

- Optimized some art effects