Beta v0.2.2Y
* Added
- Shadow World Simulator (50% of Luanshu Technology shares required for use)
* Fixed
- Fixed the issue where most weapons couldn't fire due to blind modification
- Adjusted the algorithm for ore drop rates
- Fixed the problem where the small aircraft couldn't move when equipped with a half shield
- Updated the attack logic of the floating cannons
Beta v0.2.2X
* Added
- Added a button to share custom ships
- Added a button to import custom ships
* Fixed
- Fixed the issue of abnormal store refresh time
- Fixed the problem that the fixed angle data of the auxiliary slot was not saved correctly
- Fixed the issue that the shield restricting movement in the scene became very small
- Corrected the weapon slot of the pool pool
Beta v0.2.2W
* Added
- Sub-ship names
- Added a new drill project
* Updated
- Fixed the issue where the debris of a blown-up ship would push the ship body away
- Fixed the incorrect range display unit on the weapon switch page
- Fixed the issue where the Vindicator couldn't lock onto aircraft after targeting a ship
- Fixed the issue where bullet effects couldn't be seen during weapon designer tests
- Fixed the issue where some weapons prioritized anti-air defense and wasted firepower
- Fixed the issue where imported images couldn't be modified
- Fixed the issue where the arrows in the dock blocked the click on weapon slots
- Fixed the issue where custom ships couldn't save the maximum speed
- Fixed the problem of Amé hammer being ineffective
- The auxiliary slots can now be fixed at an angle
- Optimized some art effects
