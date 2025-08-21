 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683216 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Optimized): Summoned creatures now attack collectible materials on the battlefield.
(Optimized): Mouse position no longer shifts when switching from mouse to controller, preventing virtual controller interference.
(Optimized): Collectible materials can now be locked and attacked when using a controller.
(Optimized): Blessings adjusted — 3 Home Blessings reduced, 3 new Combat Blessings added.
(If you have already used the blessing before the update, you need to wait for the CD of the previous round of blessing to end before using the new blessing)
(Optimized): Negative Dino Talents are now disabled and cannot be obtained from Wild Dino Eggs. (They can still be inherited through breeding.)
(Fixed): Free item icon in Battlefield Shop remained visible after claiming.
(Fixed): Resurrection relic not triggering under extreme conditions.
(Fixed): Ice Blade traps in snowy maps could be removed by skills.
(Fixed): Upgraded controller plugin to address crashes caused by controller gameplay.
(Added): New Dino Talents added.
(Added): Added new Mutation Talents, unlockable through breeding when conditions are met, which grants a random new talent.

Changed files in this update

