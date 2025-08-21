- Now the place in the influence ranking will be indicated correctly in Chinese.
- Fixed crash when playing in Japanese, where one line of text was missing
- Fixed a crash in the car menu
- Fixed a possible crash when pausing karaoke
And more hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1539141
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1539142
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update