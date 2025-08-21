 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683196 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Now the place in the influence ranking will be indicated correctly in Chinese.
- Fixed crash when playing in Japanese, where one line of text was missing
- Fixed a crash in the car menu
- Fixed a possible crash when pausing karaoke

