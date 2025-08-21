 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683142 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a quick Hotfix today Photographers, mostly fixing some of the issues the last beta introduced for camera control decoupling and Malous spawning bugs.

Changelog v027.3242

  • Added news box HTML redirect source

  • Fixed missing photographer running vocals

  • Fixed fast travel options on gamepad

  • Fixed Mysterious Tablet and Mark of the Wolf side quest conditions

  • Fixed watch arm reset after photographer ragdoll

  • Fixed balance beam collisions

  • Updated balance beam spline calculations and movement

  • Tweaked balance beam UI positions

  • Modified balance beam UI

  • Blocked balance beam entry during falls

  • Modified balance beam entry conditions

  • Fixed rope climb position bugs

  • Added rope climb optimizations

  • Fixed rope climb entry directions

  • Fixed petting camera decouple bug

  • Fixed lotion camera decouple bug

  • Fixed predator capture camera decouple bug

  • Tweaked expedition log waveform UI

  • Fixed missing achievement data

  • Added additional checks for Peaks achievement tracking

  • Allowed local achievements to be collected inside Beta builds

  • Tweaked photo score detection

Have fun!

