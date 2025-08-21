Just a quick Hotfix today Photographers, mostly fixing some of the issues the last beta introduced for camera control decoupling and Malous spawning bugs.
Changelog v027.3242
Added news box HTML redirect source
Fixed missing photographer running vocals
Fixed fast travel options on gamepad
Fixed Mysterious Tablet and Mark of the Wolf side quest conditions
Fixed watch arm reset after photographer ragdoll
Fixed balance beam collisions
Updated balance beam spline calculations and movement
Tweaked balance beam UI positions
Modified balance beam UI
Blocked balance beam entry during falls
Modified balance beam entry conditions
Fixed rope climb position bugs
Added rope climb optimizations
Fixed rope climb entry directions
Fixed petting camera decouple bug
Fixed lotion camera decouple bug
Fixed predator capture camera decouple bug
Tweaked expedition log waveform UI
Fixed missing achievement data
Added additional checks for Peaks achievement tracking
Allowed local achievements to be collected inside Beta builds
Tweaked photo score detection
Have fun!
Changed depots in beta branch