 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19683113 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:13:58 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notice 0821

 

PS controller support is now available.

New status effects have been added, and updates have been implemented based on these.

Attacking monsters with a torch will now set them on fire.

Fixed the damage caused by burning in certain situations.

 

Language

A pop-up for quick language selection is now provided when entering the game for the first time. (You can still change the language version at any time via the settings options.)

 

 

Fixes

1. Updated the descriptions of some items to more clearly show their effects.

2. Fixed an issue where the Defense stat was displaying incorrectly.

3. Fixed an issue related to Respawn Points.

4. To address the issue of small animals getting lost, we have equipped them with a collective GPS tracking system. They will no longer wander off easily.

5. The Guardians have given the island's monsters an ideological education; they will no longer sleep in the mines.

6. The Seed Merchant has imported healthier seeds. Our fruits and vegetables now provide higher Satiety and Hydration.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3347811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link