Update Notice 0821

PS controller support is now available.

New status effects have been added, and updates have been implemented based on these.

Attacking monsters with a torch will now set them on fire.

Fixed the damage caused by burning in certain situations.

Language

A pop-up for quick language selection is now provided when entering the game for the first time. (You can still change the language version at any time via the settings options.)

Fixes

1. Updated the descriptions of some items to more clearly show their effects.

2. Fixed an issue where the Defense stat was displaying incorrectly.

3. Fixed an issue related to Respawn Points.

4. To address the issue of small animals getting lost, we have equipped them with a collective GPS tracking system. They will no longer wander off easily.

5. The Guardians have given the island's monsters an ideological education; they will no longer sleep in the mines.

6. The Seed Merchant has imported healthier seeds. Our fruits and vegetables now provide higher Satiety and Hydration.