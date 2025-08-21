Greetings fellow cultivators. I was not planning on releasing a patch today, but i will be away during the weekend so i decided to post the small amount of changes i had.
Changes
- Passive cultivation is now paused after reincarnating until you have picked an origin.
- Fixed Sell price change for brutal worlds. Should be correct now.
- Physiques and Manuals are not at the top of the possible loot from dungeons.
- There is now a toggle in the settings for displaying current soul power or potential soul power on the soul button.
Changed files in this update