21 August 2025 Build 19683107 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. I was not planning on releasing a patch today, but i will be away during the weekend so i decided to post the small amount of changes i had.

Changes



  • Passive cultivation is now paused after reincarnating until you have picked an origin.

  • Fixed Sell price change for brutal worlds. Should be correct now.

  • Physiques and Manuals are not at the top of the possible loot from dungeons.

  • There is now a toggle in the settings for displaying current soul power or potential soul power on the soul button.

