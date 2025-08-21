Changes



Passive cultivation is now paused after reincarnating until you have picked an origin.





Fixed Sell price change for brutal worlds. Should be correct now.





Physiques and Manuals are not at the top of the possible loot from dungeons.





There is now a toggle in the settings for displaying current soul power or potential soul power on the soul button.





Greetings fellow cultivators. I was not planning on releasing a patch today, but i will be away during the weekend so i decided to post the small amount of changes i had.