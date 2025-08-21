- Fixed Minor Bugs
- Added code for Steam Achievements to attempt to reconnect if connection is lost
- In Hardcore Mode, if a character is destroyed their ship mods return to reserve
- Added Hexball mini game to Unlock Menu in order to both get more unlock gems and make the achievement easier to obtain.
- Increased Hexball count to 30
- Changed Team Deck minimum to 12 and now shows minimum amount in Deck Management
- Added 2 basic attack cards to starting deck
Version 1.3 Update
