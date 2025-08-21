 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19683089 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Minor Bugs
  • Added code for Steam Achievements to attempt to reconnect if connection is lost
  • In Hardcore Mode, if a character is destroyed their ship mods return to reserve
  • Added Hexball mini game to Unlock Menu in order to both get more unlock gems and make the achievement easier to obtain.
  • Increased Hexball count to 30
  • Changed Team Deck minimum to 12 and now shows minimum amount in Deck Management
  • Added 2 basic attack cards to starting deck

Changed files in this update

