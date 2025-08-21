- Fixed an issue where the ghost data was not reset correctly after restarting the game during a track upload race.
- Rebalanced the difficulty of the first 2 leagues.
- New record times and community tracks will now be posted on Discord.
Update 1.0005
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2715941
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2715942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update