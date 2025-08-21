 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19683061 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where the ghost data was not reset correctly after restarting the game during a track upload race.
- Rebalanced the difficulty of the first 2 leagues.
- New record times and community tracks will now be posted on Discord.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2715941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2715942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link