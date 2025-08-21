Since v1.0.18, collision detection when object corners touch walls may behave incorrectly. A fix is currently in progress. → For affected users, version 1.0.17 is available via the Steam Beta Branch .

In the Scene Transition screen, copy-pasted links now default to “Paste as Unique”.

The Change Animation Resource action can now modify AnimatedSprite2D textures.

When multiple Wall or Hit areas are present, all colliders now trigger properly.

get_value now returns non-null values for controller_id, player_id, and taken_damage.