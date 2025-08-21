⚠️ Known Issue
Since v1.0.18, collision detection when object corners touch walls may behave incorrectly.
A fix is currently in progress.
→ For affected users, version 1.0.17 is available via the Steam Beta Branch.
Improvements
In the Scene Transition screen, copy-pasted links now default to “Paste as Unique”.
The Change Animation Resource action can now modify AnimatedSprite2D textures.
When multiple Wall or Hit areas are present, all colliders now trigger properly.
get_value now returns non-null values for controller_id, player_id, and taken_damage.
The add row/column buttons in the user database UI were moved from the bottom to the top-left.
Bug Fixes
Fixed: Mouse_Position_X/Y project variables were not functioning.
Fixed: Incorrect camera region behavior when camera drag option was enabled.
Fixed: In the MoveObject action, Connectors were not shown correctly when selecting target objects.
Fixed: Global AudioStreamPlayers were incorrectly stopped during scene transitions.
Fixed: Some database column names did not display correctly.
Fixed: Fullscreen shortcut key did not honor initial_position_type settings.
Fixed: During scene transition, a momentary screen resize could occur if window size settings differed.
Fixed: Console version display became incorrect after test play.
Fixed: Incompatible behavior when using both “Apply to Instances” and “Editable Children”.
Fixed: Objects might become duplicated when restored.
Fixed: Crashes when ChangeAngleSetting was used without a camera in the scene.
Fixed: When copying/pasting multiple states including shortcuts, shortcut links could break.
Note: This issue will no longer occur, but existing broken shortcuts will require manual correction.
Changed files in this update