21 August 2025 Build 19683034 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚠️ Known Issue

  • Since v1.0.18, collision detection when object corners touch walls may behave incorrectly.
    A fix is currently in progress.
    → For affected users, version 1.0.17 is available via the Steam Beta Branch.

Improvements

  • In the Scene Transition screen, copy-pasted links now default to “Paste as Unique”.

  • The Change Animation Resource action can now modify AnimatedSprite2D textures.

  • When multiple Wall or Hit areas are present, all colliders now trigger properly.

  • get_value now returns non-null values for controller_id, player_id, and taken_damage.

  • The add row/column buttons in the user database UI were moved from the bottom to the top-left.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Mouse_Position_X/Y project variables were not functioning.

  • Fixed: Incorrect camera region behavior when camera drag option was enabled.

  • Fixed: In the MoveObject action, Connectors were not shown correctly when selecting target objects.

  • Fixed: Global AudioStreamPlayers were incorrectly stopped during scene transitions.

  • Fixed: Some database column names did not display correctly.

  • Fixed: Fullscreen shortcut key did not honor initial_position_type settings.

  • Fixed: During scene transition, a momentary screen resize could occur if window size settings differed.

  • Fixed: Console version display became incorrect after test play.

  • Fixed: Incompatible behavior when using both “Apply to Instances” and “Editable Children”.

  • Fixed: Objects might become duplicated when restored.

  • Fixed: Crashes when ChangeAngleSetting was used without a camera in the scene.

  • Fixed: When copying/pasting multiple states including shortcuts, shortcut links could break.

    • Note: This issue will no longer occur, but existing broken shortcuts will require manual correction.

Changed files in this update

