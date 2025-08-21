 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682897 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemy Balance Changes

Troll: Now Levels down the highest Token by 1 instead of by 2
Bee, Piranha and LadyBug are now blacklisted from the Near Death Challenge
Super Serum has been reworked. Previously it gave certain enemies Triple their effect. Now instead it gives them a random Health Buffing Enemy Ability instead

Auto Speed up

The game now automatically speeds up if you've been stuck in an action for too long. Additionally at the 2 highest speeds the screen shake automatically turns off now

General Balance Changes

Tanghulu: Your kiwifruit level up Tokens after triggering them -> Your kiwifruit and grapes level up Tokens after triggering them
Tanghulu+: Your kiwifruit and grapes Level up Tokens after triggering them -> Your kiwifruit and grapes Level up Tokens twice after triggering them

Bug fixes

Fixed typos in Ticking Time challenge
Fixed Masquerade typo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3519531
macOS Depot 3519532
