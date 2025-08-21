Enemy Balance Changes Troll: Now Levels down the highest Token by 1 instead of by 2

Bee, Piranha and LadyBug are now blacklisted from the Near Death Challenge

Super Serum has been reworked. Previously it gave certain enemies Triple their effect. Now instead it gives them a random Health Buffing Enemy Ability instead



Auto Speed up The game now automatically speeds up if you've been stuck in an action for too long. Additionally at the 2 highest speeds the screen shake automatically turns off now



General Balance Changes Tanghulu: Your kiwifruit level up Tokens after triggering them -> Your kiwifruit and grapes level up Tokens after triggering them

Tanghulu+: Your kiwifruit and grapes Level up Tokens after triggering them -> Your kiwifruit and grapes Level up Tokens twice after triggering them



Bug fixes Fixed typos in Ticking Time challenge

Fixed Masquerade typo