21 August 2025 Build 19682871 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Improvement: handle data corruption
- Improvement: skill tooltip's readability
- New: strategy guide

Next up: new achievement for maxing all the skills

Changed files in this update

