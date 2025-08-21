Hey fig. lovers! 👋

Stay tuned, and don’t forget to turn off the lights before you leave 😉

We’re super excited to share with you the next step in the Before Exit series - Before Exit: Gas Station! ⛽✨If you played (and hopefully enjoyed 😉) our first game, you’ll be happy to know your beloved employee is back, this time working the late shift at a lonely little gas station. Your mission? Close everything down for the night. That means sweeping floors, cleaning toilets, restocking shelves, double-checking the workshop, shutting off the fuel dispensers… basically making sure everything is in order before heading home. Sounds simple, right? Well, not if your boss has anything to say about it - he notices every little mistake, and you’re already this close to getting fired…Like the first game, this one mixes roguelike elements, puzzles, and a chill walking-sim vibe. And for the first time in the series, you can actually step outside your workplace before calling it a day! 🌙We’re working hard to bring you that same cozy-yet-tense feeling of the original, but with a fresh twist. And here’s a little teaser for the future: we’re developing a multiplayer mode so you can (maybe) survive those closing shifts together! More on that soon 👀👉 If this sounds like your kind of night shift adventure, it would mean the world to us if you add Before Exit: Gas Station to your. It really helps us out and keeps you in the loop for updates!Thanks for all your love and support - you’re the reason we’re able to keep making these quirky little games. 💛