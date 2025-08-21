 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682764 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,


In Version 2.8, mainly optimized the experience of using a controller. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

  • Unlock Characters with Controller

Bug Fix

  • Fix controller cannot run smoothly in battle

