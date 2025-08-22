 Skip to content
22 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

Elite Dangerous: Vanguards Patch 1 is now live and you can find the update notes below.

Features of Note

  • You are now able to install the Vista Genomics and Pioneer Supplies Vendors on your Squadron Carriers.

  • Improvements have been made to how colonisation built constructions produce and consume goods - the top 2 goods produced by an economy will no longer be consumed by ports or settlements linked to that economy.

    • This is intended to resolve instances where economies would 'cannibalize' each other via market links, which previously resulted in limited or zero goods being available at a commodity market.

  • The maximum number of members in a squadron has been raised to 600 (up from 500)

  • The maximum number of possible applications to a squadron has been raised to 25 (up from 10)

  • Further improvements have been made to the profanity filtering within squadron mottos, descriptions and recruitment messages. Additionally, commas and accented characters will now be allowed.

Issue Tracker Fixes

  • Fixed Fuel Transfer Limpets being destroyed instantly on launch (Issue ID: 77833)

  • Improved instances of Fleet Carrier hangar bay lighting not working correctly (Issue ID: 77199)

Bug Fixes

  • Squadron owners may no longer remove their own management permissions

  • Fixed inbox messages not triggering on colonisation construction completion

  • Fixed instances of populations not growing correctly on colonisation planet ports

  • Fixed instances of crashing that occurred while using Advanced Maintenance

  • Fixed instances of crashing occurring when scanning planetary bodies

  • Fixed several issues with approving and rejecting squadron member applications

  • Fixed shipyard service being able to be switched off on squadron carriers

  • Fixed personal carrier access settings not persisting.

  • Fixed errors occurring during squadron carrier decommissioning and cancellation

  • Fixed a cause of a crash at the ship bank screen

Known Issues

The Squadrons cargo Insurance perk has been temporarily disabled whilst an issue is resolved. The perk will still be selectable at squadron creation, and will still be present in squadrons which have selected it as a perk, however, it will provide no bonus. Please note that perks can be changed under the 'edit squadron details' button on the squadrons page.

Changed files in this update


