🎮 Hello Figure Shop Simulator Community!

With the v0.3.0 update, we've introduced a range of new features, improvements, and bug fixes to further enhance your figure shop experience!

We're continuously working to make the game better by listening to your valuable feedback.

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🕹️ Steam Deck & Gamepad Support

Many players requested it, and now it's here! You can now enjoy the game with full Steam Deck and gamepad support.

Time to sit back, relax in your comfy chair, and keep those printers running.

📦 New Warehouse Expansions & Epic Figure Stock Shelves

Managing your warehouse just got easier and more efficient:

Two new warehouse expansions have been added, giving you more space and flexibility to organize your stock.

Dedicated stock shelves for Epic Figures allow you to store and manage these special items separately with ease.

🧑‍🔧 Worker Improvements

Workers now automatically place the filament you purchase into the correct storage shelves.

A new manual toggle lets you set each worker’s status to “working” or “not working” individually.

But that’s not all! In future updates, we plan to introduce new worker types that will handle 3D printers directly, making your job even easier.

🛠️ Improvements & Bug Fixes