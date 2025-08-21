🎮 Hello Figure Shop Simulator Community!
With the v0.3.0 update, we've introduced a range of new features, improvements, and bug fixes to further enhance your figure shop experience!
We're continuously working to make the game better by listening to your valuable feedback.
Here’s what’s new in this update:
🕹️ Steam Deck & Gamepad Support
Many players requested it, and now it's here! You can now enjoy the game with full Steam Deck and gamepad support.
Time to sit back, relax in your comfy chair, and keep those printers running.
📦 New Warehouse Expansions & Epic Figure Stock Shelves
Managing your warehouse just got easier and more efficient:
Two new warehouse expansions have been added, giving you more space and flexibility to organize your stock.
Dedicated stock shelves for Epic Figures allow you to store and manage these special items separately with ease.
🧑🔧 Worker Improvements
Workers now automatically place the filament you purchase into the correct storage shelves.
A new manual toggle lets you set each worker’s status to “working” or “not working” individually.
But that’s not all! In future updates, we plan to introduce new worker types that will handle 3D printers directly, making your job even easier.
🛠️ Improvements & Bug Fixes
You can now remove price cards. When removed, workers will no longer restock that shelf.
When hovering over shelves or price cards, the figure’s name and quality will now be displayed on screen.
Fixed several behavior bugs that caused customers to get stuck.
Epic figure production time has been reduced, now you can craft them faster than ever!
Changed files in this update