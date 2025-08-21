 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682708 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Better control for the player.

2.Adjust enemies and player, making the difficulty more balanced.

3.Add Verlenbair's hair back.

