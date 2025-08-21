 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682691 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content

  • Nightmare Growth has received a rework that mostly keeps its functions but uses them in a different way (with a few additions).
    The boss was the first one I ever coded in when entering the codebase, and its flaws stacked up way too high for my comfort in comparison to the rest of the boss roster. The two main reasons were that its core mechanics were unintuitive and that its balance was extremely delicate.
    • For example, its invincibility while attacking is not conveyed well and is frustrating unless the player knows the exact attack timings, but without it or an equally-unintuitive countermeasure, a single reflect would instantly strip its bark. Its flee timer is fast, making it frustrating if the player doesn't know to wait for an attack or one-cycle the bark with a 3-hit combo, but if the timer was made any slower then the boss would be a cakewalk. And then there's stupid obscure mechanics like the bark recovering after either a set duration or after 8 hits, which rewarded players who knew it while not being reasonable to discover at all.
    Instead of improving the readabillity of this flawed fight (especially with its niche now done better by Stonespark's prototype fight), I decided to rework it so that I have a new base to work off. This means that I will tweak the fight further in the future (as there's some principles of the old fight I want to add back in), but for now the boss at least fits the boss standard and will be much easier to balance.

  • Added invincibility after beating a stage to prevent any tragedies (even though dying after victory doesn't lose anything)



Future Plans

Probably no permanent T2 indicators before Early Access release (which is very soon). I'm prioritizing getting stuff like Endless Mode, Boss Rush, and at least passable controller menu navigation so that the game has most of its planned content in time for its Early Access release.

Changed files in this update

