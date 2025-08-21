Content
- Nightmare Growth has received a rework that mostly keeps its functions but uses them in a different way (with a few additions).
The boss was the first one I ever coded in when entering the codebase, and its flaws stacked up way too high for my comfort in comparison to the rest of the boss roster. The two main reasons were that its core mechanics were unintuitive and that its balance was extremely delicate.
- For example, its invincibility while attacking is not conveyed well and is frustrating unless the player knows the exact attack timings, but without it or an equally-unintuitive countermeasure, a single reflect would instantly strip its bark. Its flee timer is fast, making it frustrating if the player doesn't know to wait for an attack or one-cycle the bark with a 3-hit combo, but if the timer was made any slower then the boss would be a cakewalk. And then there's stupid obscure mechanics like the bark recovering after either a set duration or after 8 hits, which rewarded players who knew it while not being reasonable to discover at all.
- Added invincibility after beating a stage to prevent any tragedies (even though dying after victory doesn't lose anything)
Changed files in this update