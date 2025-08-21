New additions:
1. Eternal Classic Skin Box
Optimizations:
1. Pickup sound volume
2. Character orientation remains unchanged when turning
3. Map terrain
Bug fixes:
1. Duplicate rankings at the end of a match
2. Characters passing through vehicles (simultaneously optimized vehicle boarding operations, now allowing boarding at any time under various conditions)
Update bonus CDK: FMTC0821GGBVZX
