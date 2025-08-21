Server Maintenance - August 21st
Asia Server Time: 18:00 - 19:30
UTC Time: 10:00 - 11:30
Elite Hive Wasteland
Reduced monster spawn points along the movement paths of Guardians, Overseers, and the Overlord.
Killing 1 common wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 1 second.
Killing 1 elite wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 5 seconds.
The first Guardian (Stronghold) now appears at 20 minutes (subsequent Guardians spawn every 15 minutes).
Reduced movement speed of Guardians and Overseers by 15%.
Lowered debuff chance of common wasteland mobs (now consistent with T12 Volcano mobs).
Reduced attack power of common wasteland mobs by 10%.
Optimized projectile patterns of common wasteland mobs (shortened range).
Optimizations
Increased the aura range of Beastmaster Hunting Horn to 6 tiles (previously 5).
Added chat filter settings for the mini-chat window.
Bug Fixes
Fixed chat auto-translation failing when messages include @ mentions.
