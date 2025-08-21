Server Maintenance - August 21st

Asia Server Time: 18:00 - 19:30

UTC Time: 10:00 - 11:30

Elite Hive Wasteland

Reduced monster spawn points along the movement paths of Guardians, Overseers, and the Overlord.

Killing 1 common wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 1 second.

Killing 1 elite wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 5 seconds.

The first Guardian (Stronghold) now appears at 20 minutes (subsequent Guardians spawn every 15 minutes).

Reduced movement speed of Guardians and Overseers by 15%.

Lowered debuff chance of common wasteland mobs (now consistent with T12 Volcano mobs).

Reduced attack power of common wasteland mobs by 10%.