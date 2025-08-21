 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19682574 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Server Maintenance - August 21st
Asia Server Time: 18:00 - 19:30
UTC Time: 10:00 - 11:30

Elite Hive Wasteland

  • Reduced monster spawn points along the movement paths of Guardians, Overseers, and the Overlord.

  • Killing 1 common wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 1 second.

  • Killing 1 elite wasteland mob reduces the spawn time of Wasteland Guardians (Strongholds) by 5 seconds.

  • The first Guardian (Stronghold) now appears at 20 minutes (subsequent Guardians spawn every 15 minutes).

  • Reduced movement speed of Guardians and Overseers by 15%.

  • Lowered debuff chance of common wasteland mobs (now consistent with T12 Volcano mobs).

  • Reduced attack power of common wasteland mobs by 10%.

  • Optimized projectile patterns of common wasteland mobs (shortened range).

Optimizations

  • Increased the aura range of Beastmaster Hunting Horn to 6 tiles (previously 5).

  • Added chat filter settings for the mini-chat window.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed chat auto-translation failing when messages include @ mentions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2258891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link