🛠️ Bugfix:
- The "Start" menu sound would start before initializing user settings, preventing them from being properly applied. The order of actions has been corrected. 🎶
✨ Additions:
- Second Mega Event: Sandstorm 🌪️
➝ When zombies harvest cacti and the total number of cacti on the map drops below 5, a sandstorm will occur.
➝ The map will shake, a huge cloud of dust will cross the screen, and all cacti will respawn ready to be harvested.
➝ This event will automatically repeat each time the 5-cacti threshold is crossed.
- In-game cheat code: C + 0 ➝ Instantly deletes all cacti to easily test the sandstorm event.
Bêta Version [0.0.19]
