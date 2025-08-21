🛠️ Bugfix:

- The "Start" menu sound would start before initializing user settings, preventing them from being properly applied. The order of actions has been corrected. 🎶



✨ Additions:

- Second Mega Event: Sandstorm 🌪️

➝ When zombies harvest cacti and the total number of cacti on the map drops below 5, a sandstorm will occur.

➝ The map will shake, a huge cloud of dust will cross the screen, and all cacti will respawn ready to be harvested.

➝ This event will automatically repeat each time the 5-cacti threshold is crossed.

- In-game cheat code: C + 0 ➝ Instantly deletes all cacti to easily test the sandstorm event.