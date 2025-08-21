 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682558 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix:
- The "Start" menu sound would start before initializing user settings, preventing them from being properly applied. The order of actions has been corrected. 🎶

✨ Additions:
- Second Mega Event: Sandstorm 🌪️
➝ When zombies harvest cacti and the total number of cacti on the map drops below 5, a sandstorm will occur.
➝ The map will shake, a huge cloud of dust will cross the screen, and all cacti will respawn ready to be harvested.
➝ This event will automatically repeat each time the 5-cacti threshold is crossed.
- In-game cheat code: C + 0 ➝ Instantly deletes all cacti to easily test the sandstorm event.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
  • Loading history…
