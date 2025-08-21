Greetings, Warlords:

To uphold fairness and justice on the battlefield, the Conqueror's Blade operations team remains steadfast in our fight against all forms of cheating. We are pleased to announce a major upgrade of our anti-cheat system, introducing advanced detection technologies and refining our penalty policies in line with industry standards.

A new safeguard is now in place: Upon the first detection of unauthorized software, the system will automatically display a warning, notifying you that such programs violate our rules. Should you remain in a risky environment after multiple warnings, further restrictions will be enforced. To strengthen this mechanism, the security system now operates in real time — if the game runs in an insecure environment, your account will be automatically disconnected. If this occurs, we urge you to review your system's integrity and relaunch the game client.

We call upon all Warlords to use the in-game reporting tool to help safeguard the realm. Verified reports will be rewarded with in-game incentives. Additionally, we have launched a bounty program targeting the illegal creation and distribution of cheating tools — if you hold actionable evidence that could aid our pursuit, please report via official channels. Upon verification, certain monetary reward will be granted.

Support (https://www.conquerorsblade.com/en/)

If you have questions about enforcement actions or wish to appeal, please contact us through the support link above.