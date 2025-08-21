 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682467 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Animals/NPCs

  • When the player is in an inaccessible location, carnivorous animals will now attempt to jump or attack.

  • The attire of Hyangri NPCs has been partially updated.

Environment/Structures

  • Collision detection for certain ruins has been adjusted to feel more natural.

Balance

  • Rewards for appointments and promotions have been slightly reduced.

UI/UX

  • The icon border of the appointed castle is now displayed in red.

  • The number of current agendas can now be checked in the Official Rank UI.

  • Agenda titles in Chaekgaek dialogues are now distinguished as “Meeting” or “Trial.”

Player

  • Voice lines have been added to meetings and trials.

Save

  • Copy and single-file delete functions have been added to the start menu for save files.

Optimization/Graphics

  • NPCs appearing in the Top Scholar cutscene have been optimized.

User Convenience

  • Notifications for acquired items and changed stats are now displayed for a longer duration.

  • Castle tooltips are now displayed when selecting an appointed location.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where using the waterskin to attack caused the game to behave abnormally.

  • Fixed an issue where natural objects could spawn at den entrances.

Changed files in this update

