Improvements
Animals/NPCs
When the player is in an inaccessible location, carnivorous animals will now attempt to jump or attack.
The attire of Hyangri NPCs has been partially updated.
Environment/Structures
Collision detection for certain ruins has been adjusted to feel more natural.
Balance
Rewards for appointments and promotions have been slightly reduced.
UI/UX
The icon border of the appointed castle is now displayed in red.
The number of current agendas can now be checked in the Official Rank UI.
Agenda titles in Chaekgaek dialogues are now distinguished as “Meeting” or “Trial.”
Player
Voice lines have been added to meetings and trials.
Save
Copy and single-file delete functions have been added to the start menu for save files.
Optimization/Graphics
NPCs appearing in the Top Scholar cutscene have been optimized.
User Convenience
Notifications for acquired items and changed stats are now displayed for a longer duration.
Castle tooltips are now displayed when selecting an appointed location.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where using the waterskin to attack caused the game to behave abnormally.
Fixed an issue where natural objects could spawn at den entrances.
Changed files in this update