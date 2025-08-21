Update version 1.0.0.5



In this update, we worked on the balance of the game, fixed several important errors and made changes to critical hits and the perk system. Here are the most important changes:



Balance:

Enemies:

- General decrease in health: Fairy, Thief, Sprout, Artillerist and Janitor.

- Artillerist: added sound and visual effects of the attack, which increase its readability and help to understand where the threat comes from

- Hunter: added sound and visual effects when hitting the web, which makes this ability more noticeable.

- Reflector: The bullets it reflects now change color to make them easier to spot

- Speed: Added a slight sound effect at the beginning of acceleration.



Character: Engineer

- Damage multiplier for all weapons increased from 2.0 to 2.5

- The character gains speed 20% faster



Weapon: Spray

- Base damage increased from 1 to 2



Bug Fixes

- Bipod Skill: Fixed a bug where the ability state and its cooldown could get out of sync



- Bipod Skill + Catalyst Perk: Fixed the perk triggering multiple times with one ability activation



- Interceptor Perk and Rocket Launcher weapon: Now fires at the entire arena, not a small area



- Turret Skill: Always appears under the character when entering the arena



- Fixed a crash when killing all the "Snake" segments with one shot



- Fixed perk reroll. Now it is impossible to get a perk again after rerolling. Exception: you reroll all available perks in one level.



- Character Scout. The character's passive effect could sometimes lead to a decrease in the rate of fire when upgrading agility. Fixed.



Critical Damage (Large-scale revision)

Critical damage was in most cases a universal solution to all problems and allowed you to consistently achieve cosmic damage indicators. We've significantly nerfed it to better match the overall balance of the game.



General:

- Removed the crit damage increase from Strength for all characters.

- Total crit damage increase from Luck reduced to 5% per point



Scout character:

- Luck crit chance increase reduced from 7% to 5% per point



Affixes:

- Deadly Crit damage reduced from +50% to +15% per activation

- Lucky: Crit chance reduced from +10% to +5% per activation



Developer Comment:

We understand that major changes like this are always met with controversy. However, the previous damage values simply did not leave room for healthy game balance. We will be closely monitoring your experience and looking forward to your constructive feedback on how critical builds are now still interesting, but also fair to other playstyles.





Perks

- Initiation Blade: Now deals 25% of an enemy's maximum health

- Bloodlust: Bonus penalty when taking damage increased from 100% to 150%

- Evolution: Now reduces weapon damage by 30%



Thank you for playing Kickback! Your feedback and activity help us improve the game!