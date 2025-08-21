- Resolved an issue when attempting to use the Discard + Draw spell card where you could attempt to discard a card, and then start the round, causing the discard loop to stay up (thanks Andrew!)
- Fixed a bug when clicking a Blessing card and then exiting back to the Home screen where the bell / looping sound would stay on (thanks u/Dark_Shade_75 !)
- Added an [Enter Dungeon] text to go to map selection - some players have trouble initially figuring out how to proceed
- Fixed some visual text issues on the Savage Strikes and Bulwark cards where the +% increase value wasn't being displayed for the various tiers of cards
Playtest V0.2 Updates & Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update