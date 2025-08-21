 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682397 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Resolved an issue when attempting to use the Discard + Draw spell card where you could attempt to discard a card, and then start the round, causing the discard loop to stay up (thanks Andrew!)
  • Fixed a bug when clicking a Blessing card and then exiting back to the Home screen where the bell / looping sound would stay on (thanks u/Dark_Shade_75 !)
  • Added an [Enter Dungeon] text to go to map selection - some players have trouble initially figuring out how to proceed
  • Fixed some visual text issues on the Savage Strikes and Bulwark cards where the +% increase value wasn't being displayed for the various tiers of cards

