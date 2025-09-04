 Skip to content
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19682311 Edited 4 September 2025 – 15:59:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update enables compatibility with the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants DLC, adds a new action experience difficulty, and contains a variety of other fixes and improvements!

New Features

  • This update enables compatibility with The Order of Giants DLC, available for purchase separately now

  • We’ve added a new “Very Light” action experience difficulty for players who prefer to be challenged by the exploration and puzzle solving, and prefer not to find the combat too challenging

  • This update adds support for RTX Hair on 50-series Nvidia RTX GPUs. This is a high-end rendering feature to enable ray-tracing on character’s hair for a more realistic appearance. We recommend enabling this feature only on higher-end GPUs with 16GB of VRAM or more. You can find the option for “Ray Traced Hair” in the “Advanced Video Settings” menu.

  • New Radio MCs have been added to the Jazz and Opera radio stations found on radio sets in Marshall College and the Vatican. You can also now tune the Vatican radio sets to hear news broadcasts that cover the events from the around the game’s world.

  • We’ve added information to the Quick Inventory to let you know which of your outfits and disguises are safe or restricted in the current area you find yourself in

Bug Fixes & Game Updates

Please note that these can provide minor spoilers for the game!

General

  • Fixed an issue where fast-travel signposts may become unusable if player died while the combat timer was cooling down. Restarting a checkpoint will make the signposts usable again now.

  • Fixed issue where markers for the Open Season and Sleight of Hand adventure books may not appear if the player had already purchased the Vatican Books map before installing Update 4 of the game

  • Fixed an issue where, if you have the Punch Out II ability, the controls could get locked if you died in the middle of doing a stealth takedown on an enemy

  • Fixed an issue where mantling/vaulting at the same time as you’re placing an object down might cause the object to disappear or cause controls to get stuck

  • Fixed an issue where Indy’s whip may not animate correctly later in the game if you had died during the Dart Trap in Peru, or during the last stage of the final fight with Voss

  • Fixed a slight animation snap that occurred if tapping the button to raise your candle

  • Indy’s hand now animates when collecting coins from a coin purse

Missions & Quests

The Vatican

  • Fixed an issue where you could block yourself in the Necropolis by throwing the Antique Bust (needed to open a gate) into an unreachable location

  • Fixed an issue where the “Secret of Giants” inscription number counter may not be correct if revisiting the Vatican using a savegame made using Update 3

Gizeh

  • Fixed an issue where the player may be blocked from entering Nawal’s tent if they had died while in combat nearby to the tent

  • Fixed an issue where Gina may not follow you through to the last scorpion room in the Sanctuary of the Guardians mission if you run through the level quickly

  • Fixed an issue where revisiting Gizeh might result in the player appearing in the “buried in sand” scorpion fight once more, but not able to complete it

  • Indy will now give a voice clue about needing to burn objects if trying to pass through the first Stelae tomb before having purchased the Lighter

  • Fixed a crash that might occur in rare circumstances while escaping from the Nazi Compound with Gina

  • Fixed an issue where you may not be able to talk to Professor Savage at the Gizeh Village market in certain circumstances

  • Fixed an issue where the game might crash in rare circumstances if revisiting Gizeh with a savegame that was made while playing the Update 3 version of the game

Nepal

  • Improved Gina’s enter and exit into and from wall-presses, so she doesn’t appear to be making unnatural sidesteps

Sukhothai

  • Fixed an issue where Indy’s whip might detach itself from a branch in the spiral staircase leading down to the “leech room” in the Blessed Pearl mission

  • Fixed camera shaking issue if player tried to dive in shallow water during the first visit to the Sukhothai village at night

Iraq

  • Fixed an issue where the clouds during the end credits appeared in very low detail if you were not using the Higher Resolution Texture Pack (which is not installed on Xbox Series S unless the player chooses to)

UI

  • Fixed an issue where the “continue” button might appear visually corrupted if pausing during a level load

  • Fixed the description of the “Performance Metrics” menu option

Accessibility

  • The in-game Manual text now adjusts to match the player’s choice of enabling/disabling control toggles

Audio

  • Fixed an issue where the sound of plane propellers might be heard persistently in other levels after revisiting Shanghai

  • Gina’s voice lines when using the boat radio in Sukhothai are now radio-processed correctly

PC

  • Fixed an issue where switching between Native TAA and other upscalers (DLSS, XeSS or FSR) might cause a crash on some systems

  • Fixed an issue where Frame Generation might disable when skipping cutscenes or restarting checkpoints

  • Fixed an issue where the glass on Clerical Doors appeared incorrectly when using DLSS Ray Reconstruction

  • Fixed an issue where water caustic reflection effects may not appear on walls when DLSS Ray Reconstruction is used

  • Fixed an issue where applying some ray tracing options while in the Shanghai level may have caused a crash in certain situations

  • Fixed an issue where, if you linked your Steam version saves to your Xbox account, you could temporarily corrupt your saves on one of your devices if quitting a play session before any progress was made in that session

Xbox

  • Fixed an issue where subtitles might briefly flicker between camera cuts in cutscenes

Steam Deck

  • Fixed issue where there may be a black screen for a long while generating shader pipelines during the first launch

Localization

  • Additional one-liners from Indy when finishing combat are now available in non-English languages too

  • Fixed an issue where controller input was reversed in the Arabic localization on the “Apply Video Settings” confirmation menu

  • When playing in the Russian language, based on community feedback, the keyboard bindings now always use Latin alphabet characters rather than Cyrillic

