Fix the issue where some attributes are not effective.
Fix the issue with damage number display.
Fixed the issue of duplicate display of hit effects.
Optimize the map in Chapter 3.
Optimize remote monster collision volume.
Optimize the maximum range of the altar.
Optimization and bug fixing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update