21 August 2025 Build 19682206 Edited 21 August 2025 – 11:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix the issue where some attributes are not effective.
Fix the issue with damage number display.
Fixed the issue of duplicate display of hit effects.
Optimize the map in Chapter 3.
Optimize remote monster collision volume.
Optimize the maximum range of the altar.

