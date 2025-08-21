 Skip to content
21 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Two brand new levels are added to Wigged Out, Bypass Buffer and Dingy Divide!

Dingy Divide

This Campus area level is divided down the middle by two hedges with a walkway in between. You can only get the ball through by moving it along the sides or sending it airborne over the hedges. But be aware of the goat, it will chase you if you get too close!

Bypass Buffer

Use the flippers located at each goal to give the big ball an extra momentum and try to avoid hitting the bumpers, as they will knock the big ball all over the place! But if you’re a big fan of randomness and chaos, this level also comes in a second variation, with even more bumpers!

