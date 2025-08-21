 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682165 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 What’s New

  • 2 New Decorations to customize your station.

  • Save Slots for easier progress management.

🛠️ Fixes

  • Restocker Issue: Fixed a problem where two restockers could place different items on the same shelf.

  • Chairs Issue: Resolved an issue where chairs were not connected to tables after loading a saved game.

  • Continue Button Issue: Fixed a bug where the continue button appeared grayed out on a second device.

🚀 What’s Coming (Big Update Soon!)

  • Chef Staff – They’ll cook and serve aliens delicious meals.

  • Guard Staff – Keeping your station secure from bugs and protecting you against theft.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback—it helps us make Alien Market Simulator better with every update!

