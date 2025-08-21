🆕 What’s New
2 New Decorations to customize your station.
Save Slots for easier progress management.
🛠️ Fixes
Restocker Issue: Fixed a problem where two restockers could place different items on the same shelf.
Chairs Issue: Resolved an issue where chairs were not connected to tables after loading a saved game.
Continue Button Issue: Fixed a bug where the continue button appeared grayed out on a second device.
🚀 What’s Coming (Big Update Soon!)
Chef Staff – They’ll cook and serve aliens delicious meals.
Guard Staff – Keeping your station secure from bugs and protecting you against theft.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback—it helps us make Alien Market Simulator better with every update!
Changed files in this update