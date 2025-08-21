 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19682063 Edited 21 August 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visual & Environment Improvements

  • Fixed sun and shadow architecture position and rotation on the Xorm side.

  • Adjusted floating texts shown when XBTs take damage.

User Interface (UI/UX)

  • Added tooltips to drones.

  • Added tooltips to stat screen titles.

  • Improved UX for opening/closing client UIs.

  • Disabled camera pan in some UI screens.

  • Regen value is now visible on the HP bar.

  • The “Open Box” button is now disabled while searching for a game.

Gameplay & Mechanics

  • Fixed hero stat UI issue where CCDef engine was showing Att Energy.

  • Vulcan bullets now reduce XBT defenses with each hit.

  • Increased Obelisk ultimate cooldown from 60 to 90 seconds.

  • Announcement is now sent to both ally and enemy teams when Mantis is killed.

  • Fixed assist rewards not accounting for level 1–5 Xalium reduction.

  • Fixed mission crashes on the server.

  • Fixed leaderboard query issues.

Ping & Communication System

  • Removed the “hold” requirement for the ping system.

Portal & Gear

  • For ally portal teleport gear, if no portal is selected, a specific warning text now appears on the cast bar.

SSA TEAM

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3199181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link