Visual & Environment Improvements
Fixed sun and shadow architecture position and rotation on the Xorm side.
Adjusted floating texts shown when XBTs take damage.
User Interface (UI/UX)
Added tooltips to drones.
Added tooltips to stat screen titles.
Improved UX for opening/closing client UIs.
Disabled camera pan in some UI screens.
Regen value is now visible on the HP bar.
The “Open Box” button is now disabled while searching for a game.
Gameplay & Mechanics
Fixed hero stat UI issue where CCDef engine was showing Att Energy.
Vulcan bullets now reduce XBT defenses with each hit.
Increased Obelisk ultimate cooldown from 60 to 90 seconds.
Announcement is now sent to both ally and enemy teams when Mantis is killed.
Fixed assist rewards not accounting for level 1–5 Xalium reduction.
Fixed mission crashes on the server.
Fixed leaderboard query issues.
Ping & Communication System
Removed the “hold” requirement for the ping system.
Portal & Gear
For ally portal teleport gear, if no portal is selected, a specific warning text now appears on the cast bar.
