21 August 2025 Build 19682045 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update includes...
Tracking Dog – Will not de-spawn deer, but will still spook deer at long distances.
Tracking Dog – Stay Command.
Deer AI – Changes to hopefully gain a small FPS.
Maps – Corn Harvests days in each season are random.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128141
  • Loading history…
