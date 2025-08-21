Update includes...
Tracking Dog – Will not de-spawn deer, but will still spook deer at long distances.
Tracking Dog – Stay Command.
Deer AI – Changes to hopefully gain a small FPS.
Maps – Corn Harvests days in each season are random.
August Update 10.0
Update notes via Steam Community
