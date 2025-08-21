 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19682002
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing BATTLE SHADOW ARENA!
To provide a better gameplay experience, we have applied the following updates:

Gamepad Vibration Added
The gamepad now vibrates when taking damage or using Battle Cards during combat.

Weapon Active Skill Improvements
Several weapon active skills have been adjusted to make it easier to hit enemies.

  • Dual Blades: Wind 10, 11, 12 / Earth 11

  • Spear: Water 8, 10, 11 / Wind 6, 10 / Earth 10 / Fire 10, 12

  • Greatsword: Water 10, 12 / Wind 3, 5, 10, 11, 12 / Earth 5, 6, 8, 10, 11 / Fire 3, 4, 6, 8, 10

Battle Card List Popup
A popup UI has been added that allows you to view the entire Battle Card list after combat in the card selection map.

We will continue to do our best to deliver a more complete game.
Thank you sincerely for playing!

