Thank you for playing BATTLE SHADOW ARENA!

To provide a better gameplay experience, we have applied the following updates:

Gamepad Vibration Added

The gamepad now vibrates when taking damage or using Battle Cards during combat.

Weapon Active Skill Improvements

Several weapon active skills have been adjusted to make it easier to hit enemies.

Dual Blades: Wind 10, 11, 12 / Earth 11

Spear: Water 8, 10, 11 / Wind 6, 10 / Earth 10 / Fire 10, 12

Greatsword: Water 10, 12 / Wind 3, 5, 10, 11, 12 / Earth 5, 6, 8, 10, 11 / Fire 3, 4, 6, 8, 10

Battle Card List Popup

A popup UI has been added that allows you to view the entire Battle Card list after combat in the card selection map.

We will continue to do our best to deliver a more complete game.

Thank you sincerely for playing!