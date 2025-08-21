Hello Fighters!
Another hotfix is coming to you right now, containing a QoL (Quality of Life) improvement and bug fixes.
Thanks to everyone who has participated in the experimental branch and has given their feedback - we really appreciate it!
RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.2 Patch Notes
Changes
Rock Cam: Changed the spawn control from "Hold" to "Double Tap" with the analog stick.
Fixes
Rock Cam: Fixed the third-person & first-person view sometimes not updating while the Rock Cam is inactive.
Rock Cam: Fixed the double photo snap & timer tick SFXs over the network.
Rock Cam: Fixed the tablet visibility status when standing on the Tablet Stand in the Gym.
Matchmaking: Fixed the matchmaking lever being stuck and not being able to stop matchmaking when you should.
Matchmaking: Fixed the Region Selector from being able to interrupt the match preparation.
Combat: The player's clipping through the floor issue has drastically decreased.
Settings: The You Win/You Lose sound effect now is part of the "Sound Effect Volume" category instead of the "Voice Chat" category.
Changed files in this update