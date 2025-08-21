Hello Fighters!

Another hotfix is coming to you right now, containing a QoL (Quality of Life) improvement and bug fixes.

Thanks to everyone who has participated in the experimental branch and has given their feedback - we really appreciate it!

RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.2 Patch Notes

Changes

Rock Cam: Changed the spawn control from "Hold" to "Double Tap" with the analog stick.

Fixes