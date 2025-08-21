 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19681917 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Fighters!

Another hotfix is coming to you right now, containing a QoL (Quality of Life) improvement and bug fixes.

Thanks to everyone who has participated in the experimental branch and has given their feedback - we really appreciate it!

RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.2 Patch Notes

Changes

  • Rock Cam: Changed the spawn control from "Hold" to "Double Tap" with the analog stick.

Fixes

  • Rock Cam: Fixed the third-person & first-person view sometimes not updating while the Rock Cam is inactive.

  • Rock Cam: Fixed the double photo snap & timer tick SFXs over the network.

  • Rock Cam: Fixed the tablet visibility status when standing on the Tablet Stand in the Gym.

  • Matchmaking: Fixed the matchmaking lever being stuck and not being able to stop matchmaking when you should.

  • Matchmaking: Fixed the Region Selector from being able to interrupt the match preparation.

  • Combat: The player's clipping through the floor issue has drastically decreased.

  • Settings: The You Win/You Lose sound effect now is part of the "Sound Effect Volume" category instead of the "Voice Chat" category.

Changed files in this update

STORE Depot 890551
  • Loading history…
ALPHA Depot 890552
  • Loading history…
BETA Depot 890553
  • Loading history…
SNAPSHOT Depot 890554
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link