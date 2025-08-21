 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 August 2025 Build 19681906 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added smooth animation effects to hero health and mana bars.
  • Added smooth animation and flash-on-hit effects to the BOSS health bar.
  • Fixed an issue with damage number display.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3848001
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3848002
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link