We’ve just rolled out a quick patch following our latest content update to smooth out a few bugs and polish the experience. Thanks to everyone who jumped into the new Castle Bridge content and sent in your feedback — this one’s for you!

v0.8.1.2 Patch Update

🐛Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players outside the China region were unable to create online rooms.

Fixed an issue where selecting a treasure that already exists on the player during Chaos Treasure selection caused unresponsiveness.

Fixed an issue where players could not reconnect after returning to the main menu in online games.

Fixed an issue where rewards could be obtained during the phase transition of the Boss "Mysterious Phantom".

Fixed an issue with the AI behavior of the enemy "Stitched Abomination".

BetaTest v0.8.2.1 Patch Update

⚒️ Adjustments

Added a new level "Castle Dungeon," unlocked after clearing "Castle Bridge" on Nightmare difficulty. Includes 2 new Bosses.

Added 6 new weapons.

Added 2 new sets of armor.

Added 2 new alchemical potions.

Added 1 new character appearance.

Added 2 new treasures.

Rune Slash Adjustments: Base damage per rune increased from +10 → +12.

Treasure Adjustments:

During internal testing, we compared the overall strength of the Rune Slash playstyle to other builds in the current version and found that the Rune Slash build was relatively weaker. To address this, we have increased the values of some Red-tier treasures and also boosted the base damage of Rune Slash.

Additionally, in previous versions, "Palati's Rune Shield", a purple-quality treasure, had a higher maximum stat value than the cursed treasure "Evil Soul-Reaping Flask," which was not balanced. To rectify this, we adjusted the health bonus provided by the Rune Shield in the last update. In the current version, combined with adjustments to in-game defense gains, we have further fine-tuned the amount of health that can be obtained through these two treasures to ensure better balance.

"Rebirth Amulet": Health restored upon revival increased from 35% → 100%.

"Invisible Blade": Damage increase per rune increased from 25 → 28.

"Akhil's Scepter": Cooldown time reduced from 3 → 2 seconds.

"Eerie Glasses": Critical hit rate bonus increased from 20% → 30%, and critical damage conversion rate increased from 80% → 85%.

"Palati's Rune Shield": Health bonus adjusted from 30 + Green Runes × 1 → 40 + Green Runes × 1.

"Evil Soul-Collecting Bottle": Maximum health bonus increased from 100 → 110.

Dual Blades Adjustments

During internal testing, we found that the base strength of the Dual Blades was relatively lower compared to other weapons. As a result, we have increased the attack multiplier values for certain actions of the Dual Blades to some extent.

All normal attack multipliers increased by 10%, and special attack multipliers increased by 10%.

Resonance "Blade Warrior": Special dodge "Spinning Blade Dash" damage multiplier increased from 40% → 60%. Resonance 1 "Lightning Blade" additional hit damage multiplier increased from 30% → 55%. Resonance 2 "Catch Them Off Guard" backstab damage bonus increased from 20% → 25%. Resonance 2 "Curtain Call" finishing attack bonus increased from 20% → 25%.

Resonance "Blade Dance Claw": Jump damage multiplier increased from 40% → 44%. Aerial normal attack damage multiplier increased from 60% → 66%. Resonance 1 "Twin Star Slash" damage multiplier increased from 20% → 25%. Resonance 1 "Whirling Blade Gale" damage multiplier increased from 90% → 100%, 30% → 33%. Resonance 2 "Aerial Mastery" aerial attack bonus increased from 15% → 20%. Resonance 2 "Curtain Call" finishing attack bonus increased from 20% → 25%.

Adjustments to Defense Gains

In a previous version, we noticed that the Ice Shield playstyle was significantly stronger than other builds in terms of overall power. We want Green-tier builds, which focus on survival, defense, and resource attrition, to trade some survivability for offensive capabilities. However, during our tests, we found that the Ice Shield build excelled in both survival and offense, far surpassing other builds. While we aim to preserve the unique playstyle of this build, we also want to balance its overall strength relative to other builds. To achieve this, we previously adjusted the base damage of ice-related skills. In the current version, we have also slightly reduced the maximum defense players can obtain simultaneously, which helps control the extreme health values gained from the Blood Knight Armor's effects. Additionally, we have nerfed the stats of some overly powerful weapon skills to further refine game balance.

One-Handed Weapon "Brave Soul": Defense provided by the skill effect reduced from 8 → 5.

Musket "Golden Destroyer": No longer increases defense during the skill's duration.

Shadow Lantern "Aged Helmet": Defense provided by the skill reduced from 5 → 3, and mana cost of the skill reduced from 50 → 40.

"Rune Gloves": Defense gained per throw reduced from 3 → 2.

"Slime Armor Plates": Maximum defense that can be obtained reduced from 6 → 5.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Hand Cannon skill "Suppressor" could not hit enemies at close range.

Fixed an issue where thrown projectiles could not critically hit.

BetaTest v0.8.2.2 Patch Update

⚒️ Adjustments

"Treasure "Broken Demon Blade": Trigger attack count increased from 12 → 15.

Increased the weight limit in the Training Room from 25 → 30.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where selecting a treasure that already exists on the player during Chaos Treasure selection caused unresponsiveness.

Fixed an issue where rewards could be obtained during the phase transition of the Boss "A Mysterious Shadow".

Fixed an issue with the AI behavior of the enemy "Crystal Mount".

Fixed an issue with abnormal poison resistance for monsters in the Castle Dungeon.

Fixed an issue where the curse-removal state was not saved when discarding treasures "Corroded Cryovore's Ivory" and "Blunted Horn of the Malbeast".

Fixed an issue where the maximum health display for the armor "Soul-Devouring Armor" was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where certain weapon enchantments could not be spawned in the Training Room.

Attempted to fix an issue where Rune Shocks were occasionally triggered abnormally during online games.

Fixed an issue where players could not reconnect after returning to the main menu in online games.

Fixed an issue where doors would not open when entering the "Treasure Exchange Area" in local multiplayer games.

