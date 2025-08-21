Fixed an intermittent issue where movement could become unavailable.



Bladent Tutorial: increased leniency for Tactical Attack hold detection.



Prevented duplicate selection on the Node Map.



Improved the Node Map exit sequence.



Adjusted Fiend wave style: slightly more minions; toned down Empowered enemies.



Fully prevented rewards from dropping out of bounds.



We’re working on a bug where Shaman Blade’s basic attack may fail to deal damage. It’s hard to reproduce and will take time. If you intermittently experience Shaman Blade’s basic attack not triggering or doing no damage, please report the exact steps or context right before it happened.



Thank you to everyone who played the playtest build. Your support means a lot. We’re a small team, but we’re doing our best to make the game better.