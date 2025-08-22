1.3
* Fixed missing prompts on 16:10 aspect ratios for the intro comic
* Fixed crashes related to holy projectiles
* Fixed Slugger achievement activating early
* Baroqtopus attack fixes
* Performance fixes
* Misc gameplay tweaks
1.2
* Small changes to tutorial text
* Fix to support widescreen resolutions
