22 August 2025 Build 19681806 Edited 22 August 2025 – 07:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.3
* Fixed missing prompts on 16:10 aspect ratios for the intro comic
* Fixed crashes related to holy projectiles
* Fixed Slugger achievement activating early
* Baroqtopus attack fixes
* Performance fixes
* Misc gameplay tweaks

1.2
* Small changes to tutorial text
* Fix to support widescreen resolutions

