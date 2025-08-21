Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.



This update includes the following changes:

1.Reduced the strength of enemies during the early stages and adjusted enemy stats.

2.Berserkers now support swords and polearms, and can dual-wield weapons.

3.Added scene difficulty display for easier monitoring of the current difficulty level.

4.Fixed the bug where insane difficulty unlocks were not functioning correctly and the bug where dropped equipment levels were incorrect. Insane difficulty now drops equipment up to level 100+.

5.Fixed the bug where automatic coins sale and animations were out of sync.

6.Added the option to purchase diamonds with coins in the shop.

7.Fixed the bug where the Berserker's Battle Cry skill could stack infinitely.



If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!

Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!