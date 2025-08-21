 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19681525 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes


- Arcade games now properly show the game end dialog
- Game end dialog now displays your score
- Game end dialog now tells you when you beat your high score
- Arcade games now return directly to the hub world

