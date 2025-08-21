Steamworks:
-implemented "join lobby" via friends list
-fixed clearing lobby slot when a player leaves
Lobby:
-now coloring player borders depending on selected team
-now clearing chat log after leaving a lobby
-added option to adjust player supply based on team sizes to give players a fighting chance if they are outnumbered
Units:
-implemented splash damage for some weapons
Main Menu:
-should show the current build version
