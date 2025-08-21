 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19681433 Edited 21 August 2025 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Steamworks:
-implemented "join lobby" via friends list
-fixed clearing lobby slot when a player leaves

Lobby:
-now coloring player borders depending on selected team
-now clearing chat log after leaving a lobby
-added option to adjust player supply based on team sizes to give players a fighting chance if they are outnumbered

Units:
-implemented splash damage for some weapons

Main Menu:
-should show the current build version

