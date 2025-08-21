 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19681425 Edited 21 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚠️ Important Update Regarding Save Data ⚠️

We have identified an issue that may cause save data loss for some players.

To protect your progress, this is a mandatory update for ALL players, not just those currently affected.

IMPORTANT: Do NOT launch BUSTAFELLOWS until you have carefully completed Steps 1–3! 

Step 1: Update the game to the latest Update

Step 2: While logged in to Steam from a PC browser, access the following URL and download the save data.

https://store.steampowered.com/account/remotestorage

Step 3: In the Steam client app, right-click on the title “BUSTAFELLOWS”, then select Manage > Browse Local Files. This will open the installation folder for “BUSTAFELLOWS.” 

Inside the folder “BUSTAFELLOWS_Data\\StreamingAssets”, paste the file you just downloaded.


Once steps 1–3 are complete, you can safely launch the game!

Thanks for updating and enjoy BUSTAFELLOWS ✨


Please note: This update cannot recover save data that has already been lost or overwritten. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.


