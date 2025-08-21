Hello everyone! I’m happy to share that the game now supports additional languages: Turkish, German, Japanese, Korean, Italian, and Greek.

These translations were created by passionate members of the community, so minor inaccuracies may occur. Huge thanks to everyone who helped. If you spot an issue, please let us know in the Steam discussions or on our Discord.

Season 3 is in active development and is planned to be about as large as the first two seasons combined. It will finally bring key storylines to a conclusion. A playable demo is coming soon, so stay tuned for updates.